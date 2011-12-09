* Aluminium smelter employs 3,500 workers
* Move recalls 2009 intervention which boosted popularity
* Orders plant to find cheaper coal to keep going
By Aleksandras Budrys
MOSCOW, Dec 9 Russia's Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin, facing a wave of voter outrage as he prepares a
bid to return to the Kremlin, intervened to prevent an archaic
67-year-old aluminium smelter with 3,500 workers from closure,
the government said on Friday.
Putin, who served two terms before ceding the presidency to
Dmitry Medvedev, is struggling to maintain business as usual
over Sunday's parliamentary election, in which opposition
parties say his United Russia party retained a majority through
fraud.
The government website (www.government.ru) said Putin was
informed at a meeting with his supporters on Tuesday that the
smelter and the refinery could be shut due to high electric
energy costs, also threatening the operations of a nearby
automotive plant.
The Bogoslovsk smelter (BAZ), which came onstream in 1945,
is in the town of Krasnoturyinsk in the Ural mountains
Sverdlovsk region.
It was the second such crisis intervention in Russia's
aluminium industry for the prime minister, whose political stock
in trade is his image as a strong leader willing to stand up for
Russians beset by economic difficulties in the turbulent
transiton from Communism.
In 2009, when the aluminium industry was coping with a
collapse in prices which prompted RUSAL to close 35 percent of
its capacity, Putin ordered tycoon Oleg Deripaska, RUSAL's main
owner, to restart production at an RUSAL plant, the Pikalyovo
alumina refinery in northwestern Russia.
Hungry workers had blocked a motorway, protesting over
unpaid salaries. They returned to work after the televised
meeting in Pikalyovo, in which Putin flung a pen at Deripaska
and ordered him to sign papers returning the plant to operation.
The scene boosted Putin's popularity among voters seeking
protection against economic upheaval, and increased his power to
project his will on Russia's tycoons in what become known as the
"Pikalyovo effect."
BAZ sources raw material alumina from a local refinery,
carrying the same name, produced 113,000 tonnes of aluminium in
2010. Its owner UC RUSAL, the world's top aluminium producer,
shut down 35 percent of its capacity in 2009.
On Putin's orders, KES Holding, controlled by one of RUSAL
shareholders, Viktor Vekselberg, will sell a local utility to
RUSAL so that RUSAL could upgrade it thus cutting the energy
costs, the government web site said.
Russian inter-regional power grid company MRSK
will transfer part of its assets to the federal power grid
system, which will assume their operation costs, it said.
Putin also told the regional authorities at a government
commission meeting to start looking for ways to supply cheaper
coal to the utility to cut the costs further.
"RUSAL is satisfied with the governemnt commision session,"
RUSAL said in an e-mailed statement, adding that it assumed the
responsibility for upgrading BAZ, and guaranteed the maintenance
of current production levels.
(Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys, editing by William Hardy)