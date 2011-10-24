(Repeats story to link to duplicated alerts. An alert was corrected after the SFO amended the court date to Oct 31 from Oct 30.)

LONDON Oct 24 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Monday it had arrested and charged businessman Victor Dahdaleh with corruption offences relating to contracts for the supply of aluminium to Bahrain.

"He has been released on conditional police bail to appear at City of Westminster Magistrates' Court on 31 October 2011," the SFO said in a statement.

The SFO said Dahdaleh was a British and Canadian national living in London's upmarket Belgravia district and that he was alleged to have paid bribes to officials of state-controlled smelting company Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. in connection with contracts with U.S. company Alcoa Inc. . (Reporting by Paul Hoskins; Editing by Anthony Barker)