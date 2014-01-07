LONDON Jan 7 Dutch smelter Aluminium Delfzijl
(Aldel) has applied for bankruptcy after failing to negotiate an
energy deal, the company said on its website, the latest victim
in a market plagued by oversupply and falling prices.
Aldel, bought by global industrial commodities company
Klesch Group in 2009, applied for bankruptcy in a Dutch court on
Dec. 30 and had expected a court decision on the same day, it
said on its website.
Spokespeople for Adel and Klesch Group were not immediately
available for comment.
The smelter in Groningen in the Netherlands produces more
than 110,000 tonnes of new aluminium and recycles a further
50,000 tonnes of metal a year. It employs around 300 people.
Klesch said in October that the Dutch regional government of
Groningen had agreed to loan Adel 7 million euros ($9.6 million)
to finalise a long-term deal to connect Adel to the German power
grid.
"Ultimately a solution failed to come, making a bankruptcy
filing inevitable," Adel said on its website.
Aluminium production is highly energy intensive and
competitive power prices are, more than ever, essential for
smelters' survival. Benchmark London Metal Exchange aluminium
has almost halved in price since a record high of $3,380
hit in 2008.
The market is also in surplus, although analysts polled by
Reuters in October expected the oversupply to shrink to around
600,000 tonnes this year from just over 850,000 tonnes last year
due to output cutbacks.
Russia's Rusal, the world's largest aluminium
producer by output, cut 350,000 tonnes of production capacity
last year compared with the previous year and closed three
smelters, with more cuts expected.
U.S.-based Alcoa, the world's second-largest producer
of aluminium, has already shuttered around 13 percent of its
global smelter capacity and has put another 460,000 tonnes under
review.
Mining group Rio Tinto is still carrying the burden
of its $38 billion takeover of Canada's Alcan, a 2007 deal which
has racked up $30 billion in writedowns, with the mining group
booking losses in aluminium as demand slumped and Chinese output
soared.
($1 = 0.7330 euros)
