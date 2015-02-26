By Melanie Burton
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Feb 26 South Korea's state commodity
buyer has paid a lower premium for aluminium in its latest
tender, signalling a turning point for costs to obtain the metal
in Asia as regional supply climbs.
The drop in premiums is likely to boost headwinds for
aluminium producers, who receive the delivery surcharge on top
of London Metal Exchange (LME) cash prices. It comes just as
quarterly talks between producers and consumers kick off in
Japan, which typically set the benchmark for the region.
Premiums have nearly doubled in the past two years outside
China after Western producers cut supply due to years of low
prices.
But they have been expected to come under pressure as China
steps up exports of its surplus metal, a view this week echoed
by top aluminium producer UC Rusal.
South Korea's public procurement service paid a premium of
$355 per tonne for 1,000 tonnes of aluminium from Australia and
$358 for the same amount from India in a tender that closed on
Wednesday. The metal is for May shipment.
That is around 7-percent down from a premium of $383 per
tonne for 3,000 tonnes from a tender awarded in late January for
delivery in April.
The drop in premiums was echoed by opening bids from
producers as Japan's quarterly talks began, at $415-$425 for the
April-June quarter, flat to down 2 percent from the quarter
before, according to sources.
A similar percentage fall to the one seen in the South
Korean tender would push the Japan rate down to around $390.
"Premiums are definitely coming down, I agree, but the
extent (seen in South Korea) is surprising," said a physical
aluminium trader.
"For sure, someone is going to use that in Japan as an
excuse to say: 'Hey look, we need lower premiums'."
But he added that Japanese premiums were unlikely to fall
quite as much as those in South Korea as a steep drop could
trigger further price erosion, with buyers unwilling to
drastically cut the value of stock they already hold.
China's exports of aluminium products grew about 19 percent
last year, a trend expected to continue in 2015, given low local
prices compared to international markets.
