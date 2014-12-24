Dec 24 South Korea has bought 2,000 tonnes of aluminium for March 11, 2015 arrival via tenders closed on Tuesday, said a source from the state-run Public Procurement Service. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER ORIGIN PREMIUM(CIF/T) 1,000 Glencore Int'l AG Australia $404.9 1,000 Dreample India $387 * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. The shipment will arrive at the port of Busan. (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)