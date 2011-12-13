* LME aluminium stockpiles eye records above 5 million
tonnes
* European duty paid premiums soften to $145-180
* Premiums expected by most to pick up early next year
By Melanie Burton
LONDON, Dec 13 More large shipments of
aluminium are expected to enter warehouses registered by the
London Metal Exchange before the year is out, driving stockpiles
to a new record above 5 million tonnes and helping to depress
premiums, traders said on Tuesday.
In November, traders said large inflows were expected this
month as a souring economic outlook curbed demand and a European
dollar crunch intensified the need for cash ahead of the year
end.
Industry sources said they expect more than 200,000 tonnes
more metal to enter LME warehouses in the next week, with most
of it expected in the Dutch port of Vlissingen and also Detroit,
although much of this is not expected to be available to market.
"We've had 265,000 (tonnes of aluminium) since last Friday
(and are) looking for 500,000 at least...But not in circulation
is the thought," said one trader at a London Metal Exchange ring
dealing member.
Another source at a different ring dealing member said, "as
we understand it there is a further 180,000-200,000 in Detroit,
of which half came in today."
Consumers have deferred 2012 orders due to Europe's
deteriorating outlook which has led to producer metal becoming
more freely available, metals industry sources
say.
LME aluminium stocks hit a record high of 4,811,550 tonnes
in LME data on Tuesday, following large shipments that have been
"Year-end liquidity factors are perhaps one reason for the
aluminium stock flows, perhaps compounded this time by tighter
liquidity conditions currently affecting the financial markets,"
said Standard Bank in a note.
Also, a premium for nearby dated material against contracts
for next year has helped draw metal into warehouses, traders
PREMIUM IMPACT
But the impact on premiums -- the price paid on top of
physical metal to take delivery -- is expected to be limited
because the metal is not expected to be made available to the
market. Owners are expected instead to use the warrants issued
by the LME for the metal as collateral to lower funding costs.
Instead, premiums are expected to slip further
into the year end due to a lack of consumer demand, before
recovering -- at least briefly -- early next year.
"Premiums have come down because of a lack of demand in the
last couple of months. Nobody wants to sit on stocks towards
year end," said a producer source.
"It will be very interesting to see how that changes going
into the first quarter because stock levels are so low that a
restocking is absolutely possible should the visibility become
better and should it become clear that the European debt crisis
can be controlled," he added.
"So far we have no clear indications on that, and that is
why everyone is just preparing for the worst."
Premiums for Western Duty paid aluminium in warehouse in
Rotterdam were quoted mostly in a $145-180 range, down from
$155-190 in early December.
A contact at a European trading house said he expected
premiums to pick up next year.
"The producers are trying to clean up their balance sheet
for the fiscal year end," he said..
"That and the fact that nobody really knows on the buyside
what is going on in Q1. Everybody wants to sell, nobody wants to
buy. That puts the premiums under pressure. (They have been low)
because of year end, (and) there is nothing major booked for Q1.
In two weeks time, the 3rd of January. The numbers will look
different."
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Keiron Henderson)