HAMBURG, Sept 27 Creditors of insolvent German
aluminium plant Voerde Aluminium have voted for it to continue
production at least until the end of this year while the search
for a buyer continues, Voerde's administrator said on Thursday.
The Voerde smelter, which produces 115,000 tonnes of
aluminium annually, declared insolvency in May. The plant
produced just over 10 percent of Germany's 1.06 million tonne
aluminium production in 2011.
Germany's metals industry association WVM said the Voerde
case illustrates the danger to German metal output from the
country's high electricity prices.
Germany's electricity costs are 50 percent higher than those
faced by rival producers in France, Spain and Scandinavia, the
WVW estimates.
A meeting of creditors decided to continue production at the
plant provisionally until Dec. 31, 2012, insolvency
administrator Frank Kebekus said in a statement.
A decision will be made in December about continuing output
beyond that date, he said.
U.S. metals group Aleris in August bought Voerde's
cast house. Buyers are now being sought for the
separate electrolysis and anode production units at the plant,
Kebekus said.
Kebekus told the creditors meeting there is a "good chance"
of finding an investor to take over the rest of the plant, he
said.
Voerde's business performance has stabilised and a return to
profitability was expected in the fourth quarter of 2012,
Kebekus said.
Recent German energy policy decisions had improved the
prospects of selling the plant, he said.
The German government said on Aug. 1 it will exempt heavy
industry, including metals producers, from an environmental tax
in exchange for guarantees that firms boost their energy
efficiency.