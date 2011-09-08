PARIS, Sept 8 An extended period of low interest rates around the world suggest that the warehouse financing deals eating into aluminium availability for consumers will remain intact for a while yet, the chief executive of Rio Tinto Alcan said on Thursday.

"Financial deals remain attractive for an extended period... This is constraining the availability of metal to the consumer market and further supporting prices and physical premiums," Jacynthe Côté, chief executive, Rio Tinto Alcan, Canada told delegates to a Metal Bulletin alumninium conference in Paris. (Reporting by Melanie Burton. Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)