ABU DHABI, July 23 Aluminium Bahrain BSC
, which owns the world's fourth-largest aluminium
smelter, said on Monday it hired BNP Paribas to advise
on financing options for a proposed $2.5 billion expansion plan
to add a sixth production line.
Alba has said the new line - which will add 400,000 tonnes
annual capacity to its current production of 881,000 tonnes a
year - could be completed by early 2015.
A project feasibility study is expected to start at the end
of the year, the Bahraini firm said in a statement, adding it
choose BNP for its "strong presence in Bahrain along with
extensive experience with the aluminium sector."
Alba's last major expansion took place in 2005 when it added
a fifth potline at a cost of $1.7 billion.
Bahrain's state-run energy supplier raised Alba's gas supply
costs by $0.75 per million British thermal units (mmbtu) to
$2.25/mmbtu on January 1, but Alba still enjoys cheaper fuel
than its competitors outside the Gulf.
