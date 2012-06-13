* Auto aluminum demand to grow to 24.8 mln tonnes by 2025
* Car makers to move away from steel to meet CAFE standards
* Average automobile to contain 550 lbs aluminum by 2025
By Chris Kelly
NEW YORK, June 13 The global push to improve
fuel efficiency in vehicle fleets will more than double the
demand for aluminum in the auto market by 2025, Alcoa's
director of automotive marketing said Wednesday.
Car makers from BMW to Audi have already started to react to
the so-called Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards
and are beginning to move away from heavier steel body frames to
lighter-weight material in what should be the "next frontier"
for the aluminum industry, Randall Scheps told delegates at the
American Metal Market's Aluminum Summit in New York.
"Car makers are basically reacting to increases in fuel
economy requirements and regulations. Every major market around
the world is tightening fuel standards," Scheps said.
"We have every car maker calling us, wanting to increase
their aluminum content, wanting to start new R&D (research and
development) projects about how they can convert bodies from
steel to aluminum, wanting to convert hoods and doors from steel
to aluminum."
German auto maker BMW has steadily been increasing
its use of the metal in recent years.
"It's an unprecedented time in the aluminum industry, and
car bodies are the next frontier," Scheps said.
He anticipated this transition from steel-bodied frames to
lighter-weighted aluminum to more than double the industrial
metal's overall rate of consumption in the auto market from 11.5
million tonnes in 2011 to 24.8 million tonnes by 2025.
By then, the amount of aluminum in an average car will grow
from the current 343 lbs to 550 lbs.
In order to support this automotive demand growth, Alcoa has
invested $300 million in expansion projects at its Davenport,
Iowa rolled products plant.
"That's the next phase of capacity to serve the automotive
market, and the forecasts we are looking at now shows that this
phase will be full by 2015," Scheps said.
In the U.S., President Obama increased the CAFE standard
from a target of 35.5 miles per gallon in 2016 to 54.5 miles per
gallon by 2025, which was initially met with a lot of criticism
from many automakers worried about rising costs and
sticker-shocked customers.
But that resistance now appears to be fading.
"In the move to 54.5 mpg, the consumer is going to have to
pay for a lot of things ... turbo chargers cost money, direct
injection costs money, 8-speed transmissions cost money, and the
aluminum will cost money, so what the automakers are doing are
making this trade-off of what's the best bang for their buck in
investing to improve fuel economy," Scheps said.
"If they can optimize the power-train together with the
weight of the car, that gives them the best return."
Scheps also said competition from composite materials such
as plastics and metals like titanium are "not going to happen in
the near future".
"They are not compatible with the existing manufacturing
infrastructure, too expensive, not recyclable, do not perform
well in a crash and the manufacturing cycle time is too long.
"The consumer is never choosing one material over the other,
they are choosing a full-sized car that gets a certain gas
mileage," he said.
(Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by Bernard Orr)