NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa
Inc has raised prices for some rolled products at its
European operations in Köfém, Hungary; Fusina, Italy; and
Amorebieta, Spain, citing higher materials costs and increased
demand.
The price increase takes effect immediately and is related
to changing market conditions, due to extended lead times and
increasing costs that have pressured the rolled products
business in recent months, Alcoa said in a statement this week.
It said its Alcoa Global Commercial Transportation and
Industrial Products Group increased the base conversion revenue
by 35 euros ($46.20) per tonne for mill finish commercial rolled
products made in those European plants, including aluminum
plate, sheet and foil.
For all orders placed on or after April 13, the increase is
effective for deliveries from June 1. Alcoa will honor all
existing orders and binding agreements confirmed before April
13, it said.
($1 = 0.7571 euros)
