By Luc Cohen
| NEW YORK, March 17
NEW YORK, March 17 Aleris Corp may
expand its capacity for production of aluminum sheet for
automobiles in Europe when the economy there recovers, its top
executive said, as demand for lightweight materials continues to
grow.
The company has the "capability" to add a second continuous
annealing line at its rolling mill in Duffel, Belgium, though it
has not yet decided on any specifics, Steven Demetriou, Aleris'
chairman and chief executive, said in a recent interview.
Aleris completed a $70 million expansion in 2013 at Duffel,
one of Europe's largest rolling mills which supplies Mercedes
and Audi, and announced plans last year to start producing auto
body sheet in the United States.
Fuel efficiency standards are prompting many car
manufacturers, such as Ford Motor Co, to switch to
aluminum, which is lighter than steel.
"When that market improves that's a tremendous growth
opportunity for us," Demetriou said of Europe. "It's a cyclical
business. We are preparing ourselves for an eventual recovery."
Demetriou said any expansion in Europe would likely come
after the company completes the ramp-up of its aerospace plate
mill in Zhenjiang, China, which opened in 2013, and finishes
construction of its automotive body sheet facility in Lewisport,
Kentucky.
The company is still on track to ship the first sheet from
Kentucky in early 2017 and Aleris has capacity to add a third
line once it is up and running, he said.
"We're upgrading the entire plant to be auto-ready in a few
years," Demetriou said.
The string of investments is being funded from the more than
$500 million in cash generated from the recent sales of Aleris'
extrusions and recycling businesses, and comes as the company
increases its focus on automotive, aerospace and construction
industries.
An initial public offering is still a possibility for the
company in the coming years, Demetriou said.
Private equity firms Oaktree Capital Management LP, a unit
of Oaktree Capital Group LLC, and Apollo Global
Management, are among Aleris' biggest shareholders.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Leslie Adler)