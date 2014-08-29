Aug 29 * U.S. judge dismisses antitrust litigation accusing banks and commodity

companies of fixing aluminum prices -- court ruling * U.S. district judge katherine forrest says commercial end user plaintiffs and

consumer end user plaintiffs lack antitrust standing, and cannot try to bring

their claims again * Judge also dismisses lawsuits by other purchasers, mag instrument, agfa corp,

but gives them permission to try to bring their claims again * Judge says that while defendants' actions affected aluminum prices, the

lawsuits suggest it was merely a consequence of their desire to make money,

not the result of an illegal antitrust conspiracy