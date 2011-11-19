* Ex-CEO Kruger says he was terminated and did not resign
* Century share price down almost 15 pct since Kruger left
* Glencore members took control of Century board in June
NEW YORK, Nov 18 The former chief executive of
Century Aluminum Co (CENX.O), Logan Kruger, said he was ousted
after commodities group Glencore International (GLEN.L) took
control of the U.S. aluminum producer's board.
Kruger's assertion is contrary to Century's announcement
this week that said Kruger had resigned.
The difference could mean millions of dollars of additional
pay due to him and he is suing his former employer in a bid to
collect, he said.
"It's not true that I terminated myself," Kruger told
Reuters. "I was terminated involuntarily. I was ordered out of
my office on Friday, November 11, by the chairman of the board
and given an ultimatum to accept their offer by the end of Nov.
14. I was left no choice, but to pursue a legal remedy."
According to his employment contract, a voluntary departure
would entitle him to a $6.2 million package. But in the case of
"a change in control" of the Monterey, California-based
company, he would be in line to receive $26 million, according
to a federal regulatory filing last April.
Kruger's lawyer said Swiss-based Glencore is arguing that
there was no change in control, even though a Century
shareholder meeting in June installed three of Glencore's
representatives to the board, joining three others already on
the 11-member board.
Glencore owns about 45 percent of Century shares and is the
single largest share holder.
On Tuesday, Century said in a statement that Kruger,
Century's chief executive since December 2005, had "terminated
his employment with the company and resigned as a director."
Century also said Kruger had sued the company, alleging
breach of contract and wrongful termination. [ID:nL3E7MF2LL]
Glencore did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
A Century Aluminum spokesman, citing active litigation,
said the company could not comment beyond the language in the
press statement.
The company named Chief Financial Officer Michael Bless as
acting CEO.
Since the company announced Kruger's departure on Tuesday,
Century's share price has fallen nearly 15 percent, ending
Friday at $9.52 per share.
Century Aluminum was formed in 1995 by Glencore as a
holding company for its aluminum-producing assets, but was spun
off in March 1996, according to the company website.
