BRIEF-Total Energy announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
NEW YORK, June 5 Century Aluminum and unionized workers at its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter resumed negotiations on Friday, more than three weeks after a lockout began, the local chapter of the United Steelworkers said in a post on its website.
Talks will continue on Monday after a recess this weekend, the union said. Output at the 244,000 tonne-per-year smelter has not been affected, according to Century, which is controlled by Swiss commodities tradehouse Glencore. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
* Willbros announces new president of Canada segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management