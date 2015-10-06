UPDATE 2-Dutch launch tax raids over suspect 55,000 accounts, Credit Suisse visited
* UK tax authority says its probe focused on employees, clients
NEW YORK Oct 6 Century Aluminum :
* Operations at 224,000 tonne-per-plant in Charleston, South Carolina area have continued and "we don't currently expect any significant impact to operations from the flooding," said Century, which is controlled by Glencore PLC * Flooding across South Carolina from historic rains has closed some 550 roads and killed 11 people (Reporting By Luc Cohen)
* UK tax authority says its probe focused on employees, clients
LONDON, March 31 World stocks dipped on Friday as investors locked in some of the more than 6 percent gain that has given them their best start to year since 2012, while the dollar inched towards what could be its strongest week of 2017 so far.