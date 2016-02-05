(Adds background on Zhongwang, aluminum extrusions trade case; prices)

NEW YORK Feb 5 A U.S. aluminum fabricator said its New Jersey warehouse had not been raided by police, dispelling rumors that swept the market this week as U.S. regulators mull whether to probe allegations of dumping by a Chinese company it has been linked to.

"We have received inquiries from our customers and others, about rumored police activity," Delair, New Jersey-based Aluminum Shapes LLC said in a statement.

"To dispel such rumors and clarify our position to all interested parties, we wish to inform you that we have not experienced police activity or any disruption to our operations."

Beginning last week, four traders in the United States and Europe said rumors of a raid at the facility were circulating in the aluminum market. Local, state and federal law enforcement and customs agencies contacted by Reuters said they were unaware of any activity at the site.

The frenzied speculation comes as U.S. regulators decide whether to investigate allegations by the U.S. extrusion industry that China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd, the world's second-largest aluminum extruder, is evading U.S. import duties and dumping material in the market.

The rising trade tensions come as aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange are hovering below $1,500 a tonne, just higher than 6-1/2 year lows hit late last year. Many blame the drop in prices on Chinese overproduction and exports.

In its complaint last year, the U.S. Aluminum Extruders Council (AEC) said Zhongwang shipped semi-finished aluminum products to U.S.-based affiliate companies, including Aluminum Shapes, where the material was reprocessed back into more basic aluminum billet.

The process effectively evades export taxes in China and import duties into the United States.

Zhongwang has denied the AEC's allegations. A spokeswoman for Aluminum Shapes declined to comment on the AEC's allegations on Friday.

Extrusion is the process of shaping aluminum by forcing it to flow through an opening in a die used to produce shapes. Extrusions are used in products ranging from car parts to window panes.

The rumors were unclear and inconsistent, with traders unsure of their origins or any concrete details, but the fact that it spread as far as Europe reflects growing tensions between the U.S. and Chinese market over rising imports.

Mid-sized producer Century Aluminum Co, owned by Glencore PLC, is considering launching a lawsuit against China's exports.