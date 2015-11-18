Nov 18 Twelve U.S. senators on Wednesday urged
the Obama administration to enforce duties on Chinese aluminum
extrusions, the latest call for government action as the U.S.
industry escalated calls to curb subsidized imports of the
metal.
In a letter to Department of Commerce Secretary Penny
Pritzker and Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Gil
Kerlikowske, the senators accused Chinese extruders of evading
antidumping and countervailing duties.
The duties were imposed in 2011 on Chinese-made extrusions,
which are shaped by forcing liquid aluminum through an opening
in a die, for use in products ranging from car parts to window
panes. U.S. companies accuse Chinese exporters of mislabeling
their products to evade duties.
Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, and Rob Portman, a
Republican, wrote the letter, which was signed by 10 other
senators.
"We urge you to take action to fully enforce the orders and
ensure the viability of the U.S. aluminum extrusion industry,"
the letter read, highlighting four Ohio extrusion companies the
senators said had been harmed by the alleged duty evasion.
Last month the Aluminum Extruders Council (AEC) filed a
petition with the Commerce Department accusing Zhongwang Group,
a large Chinese aluminum extruder, of evading U.S.
countervailing and antidumping duties and asking for an
investigation.
The Department has until Dec. 7 to initiate a probe.
Century Aluminum, which operates three U.S. primary
aluminum smelters and is controlled by Swiss trader and miner
Glencore Plc, has launched an aggressive campaign to
fight Chinese aluminum exports. The effort has drawn the support
of the United Steelworkers union.
Century plans to idle its Mount Holly, South Carolina
smelter at the end of the year if it does not obtain a favorable
power deal. Alcoa Inc has said it plans to idle three of
its four active U.S. smelters by the end of the first quarter of
next year due to low aluminum prices.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Richard Chang)