By Carole Vaporean

NEW YORK, Oct 11 Alcoa Inc ( AA.N ) expects global demand for aluminum to hold up into the fourth quarter despite a falling metal price and fears the global economy may slip back into recession.

"Alcoa remains a confident company in a very nervous world," said Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld on Tuesday, adding that he thought the world was almost worrying itself into another recession.

He was speaking to analysts on a conference call after the largest U.S. aluminum producer reported third quarter net income and revenue that were higher than a year ago.

Kleinfeld said fears of slowing economic growth and speculative selling knocked prices for the industrial metal lower. The Pittsburgh-based metal producer's earnings were lower than expected.

But the CEO also said he thought sellers were on the wrong side of the trade. He reiterated the aluminum giant's 12 percent demand growth outlook for 2011 and estimated total consumption of 44.3 million. In 2010, global demand for the metal used in everything from construction, autos, aerospace and beverage cans grew by 13 percent.

Having just returned from a trip to China, the executive said, he felt confident raising Alcoa's aluminum demand growth forecast for China to 17 percent this year, from its previous forecast of 15 percent. The increase would offset weakness in Europe resulting from the region's debt crisis.

Alcoa looks for China to end the year with an 800,000 tonne primary aluminum supply deficit, whereas the so-called Western World should post a surplus of 1,029,000 tonnes for 2011.

The London Metal Exchange aluminum price MAL3 fell by 15 percent in the third quarter, driven down by speculative selling and fear, but has since recouped some of its losses.

Benchmark aluminum ended on Tuesday at $2,230 a tonne, still well above the $1,300 a tonne level where it bottomed in 2009.

The aluminum executive said, he thinks the price is supported by healthy global demand growth, citing tightness in regional physical metal markets, a decline in global inventories, and projected global sales increases in all of the major industrial sectors that consume aluminum.

"We have growing demand. We have strong physical markets and we have firm support for aluminum prices. We believe that these folks that have chosen the speculation against aluminum are on the wrong side of the trade," said Kleinfeld.

While many people fear the current slow growth pace means the global economy will slip back into recession and a repeat of the 2008/09 downturn, the executive said, instead, there are key differences between factors prevailing then and today.

For instance, in today's environment, he pointed to projected aluminum demand growth, high regional premiums for the physical metal that remain near all-time highs, and a relatively moderate price decline, and open interest that grew by about 3.5 million during the quarter, due in large part to increased speculative short positions in the shiny metal.

By contrast, in 2009, there was massive global demand destruction, weak physical markets with an immediate drop in regional premiums, and a severe $2,000 per tonne slide in the aluminum price, along with a 2 million contract decline in aluminum's open interest, meaning traders were fleeing their positions in the metal.

"Regional premiums continue to be strong and that is a very sensitive sign of physical tightness in the market."