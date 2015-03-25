March 25 Century Aluminum Co and
unionized workers at its Hawesville, Kentucky, aluminum smelter
agreed to extend by a week a deadline for reaching a new labor
deal before the current contract expires on March 31, the two
sides said on Wednesday.
United Steelworkers (USW) Local 9423 did not specify a new
deadline, but said on its website its negotiation committee was
conferring with specialists at the USW's Pittsburgh
headquarters. The union said the extension would give the two
sides "another week to try and work out some difficult issues."
Two years ago, the 244,000-tonne-per-year smelter was saved
from closure when Century, which is owned by Swiss commodities
trading and mining company Glencore, secured a new
favorably priced power contract.
Century spokesman Kenny Barkley confirmed on Wednesday that
the two parties had agreed to an extension, but declined to
discuss details of the talks. He said the current five-year
contract expires at 12:01 a.m. on April 1.
Hawesville is one of three primary aluminum smelters owned
by Century in the United States, along with the
204,000-tonne-per-year smelter in Sebree, Kentucky.
Its 170,000-tonne-per-year smelter in Ravenswood, West
Virginia has been idle for just over six years as Century seeks
to negotiate a more favorable power rate and new wage deal.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)