(Corrects size of Oswego, New York plant investment to $200 million in paragraph 14 of Aug. 18 item)

* Rolled aluminum product demand outlook stable to strong

* LED TV overproduction hurts Novelis' electronics sector

* Some inventory overhang, though swings less dramatic

By Carole Vaporean

NEW YORK, Aug 18 Demand for Novelis Inc's [NVLX.UL] aluminum products is growing globally, with consumption ranging from very strong in Asia to up -- if a bit less than forecast -- in the United States, despite some investors' fears that the economy may be slipping into recession.

In a recent interview, Chief Executive Officer Phil Martens told Reuters he expects the uptrend to continue.

"In an aggregate sense, we're confident."

Throughout its Asian operations, the CEO said, demand continues to be very strong and South America has held steady at very high levels, equal to year-ago shipments.

Europe has also been strong, "Much stronger than we thought it would be," said Martens. "It continues a trend that began about 18 months ago. And, we expect that to continue."

While North American consumption gained on a year-over-year basis, softness in the can business pushed it "a little bit off of our expectations," he said.

Novelis continues to forecast U.S. demand growth will improve, though cautioning, "Slightly better is a function of how things materialize over the next one or two quarters."

For the rest of the world, he said, "We still see stable to relatively strong marketplaces. Minus electronics, I'd say we're up year over year. And we continue to forecast that."

An overbuild of flat-screen televisions, each requiring 7 lbs of aluminum but costing consumers twice the price of a plasma TV, cut Novelis' orders from the electronics sector.

"We shifted our mix out of TVs back into the balance of the electronics sector -- cellphones, printed circuit boards, laptops, desktops, server structures, and the like," he said.

AUTO PRODUCTS EXPANDING

Owned by India's HindalCo Industries Ltd ( HALC.BO ), Novelis is the world's largest producer of rolled aluminum products, used in everything from cans to consumer electronics to body structures for luxury autos. BMW, for example, builds aluminum panels made by Novelis into the cars it makes in Europe and then sells to the fast-growing Asian market.

"BMW is running flat out, with their production schedule forecast to run through August, which is normally their shutdown period, and into the Christmas holiday. That's why we're bullish on Europe," the chief executive said.

The auto sector has also lifted Novelis' shipments in the United States, where 4 percent of its annual production goes to automotive sheet. The United States accounts for about 12 or 13 percent of the aluminum producer's business.

Martens sees aluminum sales growth climbing in the auto sector for at least the next five years, prompting Novelis' $200 million investment in its Oswego, New York, plant to add 200,000 tonnes a year to its automotive heat treatment line.

"I have no concerns about being sold out into 2015 from that plant. We see a dramatic increase in the application of aluminum flat-rolled products in the automotive sector."

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company recently reported second quarter net income of $62 million, a $50 million increase over the year-earlier period. [ID:nSGE779003]

After the report, Martens said he saw global auto industry demand for aluminum increasing 25 percent by 2015.

He also looks for aluminum demand in the company's two other biggest revenue streams to gain over the same period. Electronics should grow by 10 percent to 15 percent and can consumption was seen picking up by 4 percent to 5 percent.

Novelis has been moving out of lower-profit-margin product lines. In the United States, for example, it has planned for at least two years' delay in a housing or infrastructure pick-up.

"Three to four years is more likely. So, we've de-emphasized those products," the CEO said.

BETTER INVENTORY BALANCE

Slow orders for some of Novelis' products has meant a bigger inventory build than Martens feels comfortable with, even though customer stock levels are showing a better balance than two years ago, when the global economic downturn left many manufacturers with huge inventory excesses at high prices.

"Right now, we're carrying a little more inventory than I would like, because of the pullback in electronics in our Asian region. We have to bleed that down over the next quarter."

In general, however, "Compared to two years ago, there is a much better balance between end-user demand, our customer inventory levels and our inventories," the executive said. (Reporting by Carole Vaporean; Editing by Jim Marshall)