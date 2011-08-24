(Corrects size of Oswego, New York plant investment to $200
million in paragraph 14 of Aug. 18 item)
* Rolled aluminum product demand outlook stable to strong
* LED TV overproduction hurts Novelis' electronics sector
* Some inventory overhang, though swings less dramatic
By Carole Vaporean
NEW YORK, Aug 18 Demand for Novelis Inc's
[NVLX.UL] aluminum products is growing globally, with
consumption ranging from very strong in Asia to up -- if a bit
less than forecast -- in the United States, despite some
investors' fears that the economy may be slipping into
recession.
In a recent interview, Chief Executive Officer Phil Martens
told Reuters he expects the uptrend to continue.
"In an aggregate sense, we're confident."
Throughout its Asian operations, the CEO said, demand
continues to be very strong and South America has held steady
at very high levels, equal to year-ago shipments.
Europe has also been strong, "Much stronger than we thought
it would be," said Martens. "It continues a trend that began
about 18 months ago. And, we expect that to continue."
While North American consumption gained on a year-over-year
basis, softness in the can business pushed it "a little bit off
of our expectations," he said.
Novelis continues to forecast U.S. demand growth will
improve, though cautioning, "Slightly better is a function of
how things materialize over the next one or two quarters."
For the rest of the world, he said, "We still see stable to
relatively strong marketplaces. Minus electronics, I'd say
we're up year over year. And we continue to forecast that."
An overbuild of flat-screen televisions, each requiring 7
lbs of aluminum but costing consumers twice the price of a
plasma TV, cut Novelis' orders from the electronics sector.
"We shifted our mix out of TVs back into the balance of the
electronics sector -- cellphones, printed circuit boards,
laptops, desktops, server structures, and the like," he said.
AUTO PRODUCTS EXPANDING
Owned by India's HindalCo Industries Ltd (HALC.BO), Novelis
is the world's largest producer of rolled aluminum products,
used in everything from cans to consumer electronics to body
structures for luxury autos. BMW, for example, builds aluminum
panels made by Novelis into the cars it makes in Europe and
then sells to the fast-growing Asian market.
"BMW is running flat out, with their production schedule
forecast to run through August, which is normally their
shutdown period, and into the Christmas holiday. That's why
we're bullish on Europe," the chief executive said.
The auto sector has also lifted Novelis' shipments in the
United States, where 4 percent of its annual production goes to
automotive sheet. The United States accounts for about 12 or 13
percent of the aluminum producer's business.
Martens sees aluminum sales growth climbing in the auto
sector for at least the next five years, prompting Novelis'
$200 million investment in its Oswego, New York, plant to add
200,000 tonnes a year to its automotive heat treatment line.
"I have no concerns about being sold out into 2015 from
that plant. We see a dramatic increase in the application of
aluminum flat-rolled products in the automotive sector."
The Atlanta, Georgia-based company recently reported second
quarter net income of $62 million, a $50 million increase over
the year-earlier period. [ID:nSGE779003]
After the report, Martens said he saw global auto industry
demand for aluminum increasing 25 percent by 2015.
He also looks for aluminum demand in the company's two
other biggest revenue streams to gain over the same period.
Electronics should grow by 10 percent to 15 percent and can
consumption was seen picking up by 4 percent to 5 percent.
Novelis has been moving out of lower-profit-margin product
lines. In the United States, for example, it has planned for at
least two years' delay in a housing or infrastructure pick-up.
"Three to four years is more likely. So, we've
de-emphasized those products," the CEO said.
BETTER INVENTORY BALANCE
Slow orders for some of Novelis' products has meant a
bigger inventory build than Martens feels comfortable with,
even though customer stock levels are showing a better balance
than two years ago, when the global economic downturn left many
manufacturers with huge inventory excesses at high prices.
"Right now, we're carrying a little more inventory than I
would like, because of the pullback in electronics in our Asian
region. We have to bleed that down over the next quarter."
In general, however, "Compared to two years ago, there is a
much better balance between end-user demand, our customer
inventory levels and our inventories," the executive said.
(Reporting by Carole Vaporean; Editing by Jim Marshall)