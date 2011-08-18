* Midwest aluminum premium supported near 8 cts per lb
* Incentive-based financing to boost premiums in H2
* Trucking shortage to limit LME load-out relief
By Chris Kelly
NEW YORK, Aug 18 Lackluster physical aluminum
demand this summer has poured some cold water on the rally in
U.S. Midwest spot premiums this year, dragging them down to a
four-month low near 8 cents per lb.
Domestic aluminum demand tends to cool off in the July to
September period, but this season's lull may be more pronounced
as the economy suffers through another soft patch and
metal-intensive industries like housing and manufacturing
struggle to grow.
Still, physical market participants expect premiums to find
their footing near the 8-cent level and gravitate higher over
the course of the second half of the year, as the prospects of
a lower interest rate environment and contango in the forward
curve keep bank financing deals firmly in place.
"There is absolutely no reason for it to go down as long as
interest rates are staying as low as they are and there is no
backwardation," said one East Coast dealer.
Cash prices of aluminum CMAL0 on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) stood Thursday at a $34 discount - or contango
-- against the benchmark three-months futures price CMAL3,
down from a $22.50 premium in May.
Traders quoted the Midwest premium paid above the LME cash
price at 8.1 cents this week. This is down about 15 percent
from a record 9.5 cents in May, when incentive-based finance
deals spurred producers to unload their metal straight into the
warehouses. [ID:nN06356255]
"These finance deals will continue. The warehouses are
still paying upper $130's to lower $140's for incentives into
Detroit," said a second trader.
In a typical deal, a bank buys aluminum from a producer,
agrees to sell it at some point in the future at a profit, and
strikes a warehouse deal to store it cheaply for an extended
period of time.
"The premiums will go up only because the warehouses will
be even more aggressive in giving higher incentives now that
they see low interest rates being promised by the Fed," the
East Coast dealer said
"They have very little risk."
The Fed pledged to maintain rates at rock-bottom lows until
mid-2013 in an effort to revive a flagging economic recovery.
[ID:nN1E7780FW]
LME LOAD-OUT RELIEF?
In a bid to unblock delivery delays at some of the larger
warehouses it monitors, the LME decided last month to double
the load-out rate to 3,000 tonnes per day for warehouses that
hold more than 900,000 tonnes in any single location.
[ID:nL6E7IF0VD]
Nowhere have these delays been more prominent than in
Detroit, where roughly one quarter of LME aluminum stocks, or
1.15 million tonnes, are stored.
Graphic; r.reuters.com/kes62s
"The Detroit product stays pretty regional ... it doesn't
move too far, but it's quite a bottleneck," said Gary Paul,
executive vice president with Cowan Systems LLC, a trucking
company with operations in the Detroit area.
"The shortage of trucks is becoming extremely difficult
each day. If that's 80 percent of the problem, the other 20
percent is just pulling these types of commodities, whether its
copper or aluminum because of the rising insurance costs and
theft," he said.
(Reporting by Chris Kelly;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)