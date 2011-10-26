* Midwest premium quoted in 8.1-8.3 cent per lb range
* Busier market activity counters seasonal slowdown
* Record-high Midwest premium forecast by Q1 2012
By Chris Kelly
NEW YORK, Oct 26 The U.S. primary aluminum
market is seeing a surprisingly strong burst in spot purchases
at the start of the quarter, with supplier order books filling
up even as volatile financial markets dispel recovery hopes.
The demand pickup has caught physical market players by
surprise, many of whom expected the seasonally slower fourth
quarter to close out 2011 with a whimper. So far, it is shaping
up to be a busier-than-normal quarter.
"For the next couple of months, we are basically sold out,"
said one Midwest aluminum manufacturer and distributor.
"The automotive sector is good, heavy truck is good, the
rail industry is busy ... the casting side of the business is
actually pretty busy."
A similar upbeat market view came from Alcoa Inc's (AA.N)
chief executive earlier this month, after the largest U.S.
aluminum producer reported higher third quarter net income and
revenue from a year ago. [ID:nN1E79A1W7]
Even so, customers have been limiting their risk by
operating on a hand-to-mouth basis in order to avoid being
caught with too much inventory at year's end if economic
conditions take a turn for the worse or international aluminum
prices deteriorate further.
Benchmark aluminum futures CMAL3 on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) crumbled to a more-than-one-year low below
$2,100 a tonne last week as Europe's festering debt crisis
stirred fears of a broader threat to the global economy.
Still, consumers have been quite active in the spot market,
with increased demand requirements forcing them to pay a higher
premium for prompt delivery, physical market participants
said.
The Midwest premium paid above the LME cash aluminum price
MAL0 was quoted in a wide range this week, between 8.10 and
8.30 cents. That was up from a four-month low near the 8-cent
level in August. [ID:nN1E77H0RP]
"For actual hard physical delivery to a consumer, it's 8.2
cents or above," the Midwest manufacturer said.
"I have not sold anything less than 8.25 over the last
couple of weeks," a trader in the Midwest said.
The Midwest premium hit a record 9.5 cents earlier this
year as delivery delays at U.S. warehouses and incentive-based
finance deals limited the amount of available metal.
[ID:nN06356255]
In Detroit, more than 1 million tonnes of the metal sits in
storage, but given the ongoing delivery bottlenecks any order
filled today will take about five months before it is in the
customer's hands.
"If the metal is that hard to get out of the warehouse, you
better be sure you are getting paid for what you are doing,"
the manufacturer said.
With healthier underlying demand for the metal, longer lead
times at the warehouses, and production restarts in North
America already in effect, the Midwest premium will revisit its
all-time high sooner rather than later.
"We continue to see elements present in the industry that
are consistent with the idea of a new high in the Midwest
premium by the first quarter of next year," said Jorge Vazquez,
founder and senior vice president with Harbor Intelligence.
"No growth in aluminum output plus growing demand are
leading us to expect record-high premiums by the first quarter
of next year, at levels above 10 cents per lb."
(Reporting by Chris Kelly; editing by Jim Marshall)