* Aluminum prices slumped almost a third in 12 months
* Many high-cost smelters have trouble earning a profit
* Planned capacity cuts could eat into swollen stockpiles
By Chris Kelly
NEW YORK, June 12 The global aluminum market
will be more balanced this year and could shift into a supply
deficit by 2013 as new projects fail to keep the pace with
high-cost capacity cuts this year, Rio Tinto Alcan's
Chief Executive said Tuesday.
"Supply will become more challenging ... the market will be
near a balance this year," Jacynthe Cote said at American Metal
Market's Aluminum Summit in New York.
"If you look at the supply side, year-over-year, there's
been virtually zero growth given what has been added versus what
has been taken out."
Many higher-cost smelters in the 40-million-tonne-per-year
market have struggled to remain profitable after prices plunged
almost a third in the past 12 months, to below $2,000 per tonne.
On Tuesday, aluminum hit December lows, roiled by concerns
over sluggish demand and high inventories.
Three-month prices on the London Metal Exchange were at
$1,960 per tonne on Tuesday, close to or below many plants'
breakeven level.
With power accounting for a third of production costs,
smelters with long-term steady energy contracts or cheap
hydroelectric power can survive the current turmoil.
But many have divested or shut expensive production.
Rio Tinto Plc plans to sell 13 assets
across six countries, including smelters and alumina refineries
worth an estimated $8 billion.
U.S. producer Alcoa Inc. has said it is taking a hard
look at the cost profile of its Point Henry smelter, having
already announced the shutdown of about 500,000 tonnes of annual
capacity at the start of the year.
Norsk Hydro shut its 180,000-tonne per year Kurri
Kurri smelter, both in Australia.
"So we are getting closer to a near balanced market. If that
trend continues, we could be in a slight deficit next year and
the following year because all of the projects are being delayed
now," Cote said.
Even so, while producers make cut-backs, many are replacing
it with capacity in low-cost regions such as the Middle East.
Alcoa is building its Ma'aden smelter in Saudi Arabia which
will open next year and produce 740,000 tonnes per year of
aluminum. Many traders say they are also concerned that Chinese
output remains high even with the falling prices.
And while Cote sees a long-term supply challenge, demand
outlook, primarily from China, is a bright prospect.
"I can't prevent myself from being pretty positive about
China," Cote said.
China's move last week to cut interest rates for the first
time since the depths of the global financial crisis was another
sign that the world's leading metals consumer "will continue to
track their growth in a very responsible way", Cote said.
"China is still going to grow at near 8 percent this year,"
she said. "The aluminum demand will probably be near 9 percent
this year ... it's growing in the single digits, but it's
growing from a much larger base than 10 years ago."
Over the next 5 to 10 years, 70 percent of aluminum supply
will come from China and close to 25 percent will come from the
Middle East, she said.
Talk of a supply deficit may also surprise those who see
record stockpiles of almost 5 million tonnes in LME-bonded
warehouses, with another 4-5 million tonnes estimated to be in
off-exchange storage, as a sign of massive oversupply.
But much of that material, which started building in 2007 as
the global economy deteriorated and demand fell, is not
immediately available as it is held in financing deals, traders
say.
In those deals, the owner of the metal agree to keep the
material in storage for months and often years at a time in
return for cheap rent.
They make a profit because their metal is gaining in value
due to the contango on the LME, with forward prices at a premium
to cash.
