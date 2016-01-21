(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON Jan 21 The only way to make money out of
producing aluminium, it seems, is not to produce any.
That's the message from Alcoa, the U.S. industry
leader which will split itself into two parts later this year.
The new downstream company will have all the sexy
value-added bits, such as highly-engineered aircraft components.
The upstream company will mine bauxite, refine it into alumina,
smelt the alumina into metal and then cast the metal into
shapes.
Every component of the upstream company was profitable last
year with the single exception of smelting, which was hit by the
continued slide in the London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium
price to a six-year low of $1,432.50 in November.
Alcoa's response has been to take the knife again to its
smelter portfolio.
It has over the last five years mothballed, closed or sold a
staggering 42 percent of its global smelter capacity. By the
time it's finished Aluminum Company of America will have only
one operating smelter in the United States.
Such is the bleeding heart of the aluminium market. It
enjoys one of the best demand profiles of any industrial metal
and there is plenty of money still to be made in mining bauxite
and refining alumina.
But hardly anyone can make money out of actually producing
the stuff. It's not hard to identify the root problem but much
harder to envisage a solution.
WESTERN DECLINE, EASTERN RISE
The problem is that there is still too much production.
Global output rose by nine percent last year to 57.9 million
tonnes, according to the latest figures from the International
Aluminium Institute (IAI).
That compares with Alcoa's projected global usage growth of
six percent in 2016.
Not that there haven't been plenty of production cuts by
Alcoa and others.
The shifting dynamics of smelting have seen primary metal
production go into what appears a terminal decline in countries
such as Brazil and the United States.
European production was slashed to the bone in the immediate
aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis and has since
stabilised at those lower levels. Russia's Rusal has
also taken the knife to its higher-cost operations.
But any impact on the global market balance has been more
than negated by expansions in the Gulf, Asian countries such as
Malaysia and, more than anywhere else, China.
Chinese output grew 15 percent last year and 44 percent over
the last two years. So enormous has been the growth in smelting
capacity that China now produces more than half the world's
aluminium. That ratio was under 30 percent just six years ago.
If aluminium supply is going to be realigned with demand,
China is the gargantuan elephant in the room.
SEEPING SURPLUS
Not that Chinese aluminium producers aren't suffering from
low prices either.
National run-rates fell by an annualised 3.2 million tonnes
over the fourth quarter of last year.
The problem is that they need to fall harder.
The Chinese market is still bleeding surplus metal into the
rest of the world in the form of semi-manufactured products to
the tune of 3.8 million tonnes in the first 11 months of 2015.
Some of this seepage is really raw metal transformed just
enough to duck China's export tax and qualify for the tax
rebates covering value-add products.
During its Q4 analysts conference call Alcoa suggested that
the flow of "fake semis" has slowed but not stopped, citing the
fact that 75 percent of China's November extrusion exports went
to Vietnam, accounting for 63 percent of that country's total
annual demand.
The price of aluminium in Shanghai, meanwhile, has
staged only the most modest of recoveries from the all-time low
of 9,510 yuan per tonne recorded in November.
Faced with such negative economics, China should do what
Alcoa has done, namely close and decommission higher-cost
capacity.
That, however, is not what is happening.
DOING THE WRONG THING
Sure, Chinese production started falling but it is doing so
at least in part as a quid pro quo for government help.
This comes in the form of interest-free loans to a small
handful of national favourites to allow them to create a
"strategic" reserve of metal.
"Strategic" only in the sense that their financial survival
is strategic. Quite evidently, the Chinese state has no
strategic need for a stockpile of a metal which the country
produces in such quantities.
The scheme amounts to no more than free financing for unsold
inventory and is, quite literally, a case of stocking up more
problems for the future.
The Chinese government seems all too aware of the pitfalls
of a potentially unlimited stockpiling programme, which is why
it has tied the amount of financial support to the amount of
capacity each participant idles.
"Idles" being the operative word because very little
capacity is actually going to be being decommissioned.
That means a huge swathe of production capacity that can
kick in any time the price starts looking more positive. And
that's not even counting the new lower-cost capacity that is
still being fired up in China's northwestern province of
Xinjiang.
China, it should be stressed, is not alone in subsidising
at-risk smelters. Alcoa's Massena West smelter only dodged the
closure bullet thanks to help from the New York state
government.
But the problem is magnified in China because it is by far
and away the biggest producer of the metal.
THE ONLY WAY IS DOWN?
You can start to see why analysts don't like aluminium's
price prospects.
Alcoa, understandably, takes an optimistic view that the
global market will be in deficit this year to the tune of 1.2
million tonnes, comprising an 816,000-tonne surplus in China and
a 2.0-million tonne deficit in the rest of the world.
It's a minority view. Just about everyone else is projecting
more surplus to the point that analysts at Macquarie Bank think
that "the base case aluminium surplus we have in our
supply-demand balance simply cannot happen".
"The market will not be able to sustain inventory build of
this level, even with strategic stockpiling," they explain.
("Commodities Compendium", Jan. 18, 2016)
The only solution, it follows, is for more price pain and
for more forced exits of smelting capacity. But if the world's
biggest producer won't cut, who will and who can in sufficient
quantity to make a difference?
Given that costs are currently tumbling, particularly for
smelters, mainly in China, that use coal-powered energy, the
best case scenario is for prices to grind ever lower.
Good news only for stock financiers. Good news even for
physical market players given the rise in U.S. premiums as the
country's import dependency increases.
But bad news for the people who actually make the stuff.
Sooner or later, even the Chinese will have to learn from
Alcoa that the only way to make money producing aluminium is not
to make it. Just don't hold your breath.
