JERUSALEM, Nov 2 - Wireless broadband technology firm Alvarion reported better than expected quarterly earnings and announced an acquisition on Wednesday, sending its shares up more than 5 percent.

The Israel-based company, which has struggled to gain a foothold in the long-range Internet sector with its WiMAX products, posted third-quarter earnings per share excluding one-time items of one cent, compared with a loss of nine cents a share a year earlier.

Revenue slipped 13 percent to $47 million.

Alvarion was forecast to lose two cents a share on revenue of $48.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, Alvarion projects revenue of $43-$48 million and earnings per share of break even to a loss of five cents.

"We are continuing to execute on our strategic plan aimed at shifting from a primary focus on WiMAX-based RAN solutions to becoming a multi-technology wireless broadband solution powerhouse," Eran Gorev, Alvarion's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

To that end, Alvarion said it signed a deal to acquire privately held Wavion, an Israeli carrier-grade Wi-Fi technology application company, for $30 million in cash.

"The Wavion acquisition will support our increased focus on vertical markets as Wi-Fi is becoming a vital component of a complete solution for a wide range of customers," Gorev said.

"It will be an important part of our suite of solutions for operators, addressing their most pressing challenges brought on by the exponential growth in data usage."

Alvarion's Tel Aviv-listed shares were up 6.8 percent at 4.24 shekels in afternoon trade, to outpace gains of 0.5 percent on the broader bourse.

($1 = 3.65 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)