* Q3 EPS ex-items $0.01 vs forecast of $0.02 loss/share
* Sees Q4 rev $43-$46 mln, loss of $0.05 to break even
* Agrees to buy Wavion for $30 mln
* Shares up 5.2 pct in Tel Aviv
(Adds details, CEO comments, share reaction, acquisition)
JERUSALEM, Nov 2 - Wireless broadband technology
firm Alvarion reported better than expected quarterly
earnings and announced an acquisition on Wednesday, sending its
shares up more than 5 percent.
The Israel-based company, which has struggled to gain a
foothold in the long-range Internet sector with its WiMAX
products, posted third-quarter earnings per share excluding
one-time items of one cent, compared with a loss of nine cents a
share a year earlier.
Revenue slipped 13 percent to $47 million.
Alvarion was forecast to lose two cents a share on revenue
of $48.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, Alvarion projects revenue of $43-$48
million and earnings per share of break even to a loss of five
cents.
"We are continuing to execute on our strategic
plan aimed at shifting from a primary focus on WiMAX-based RAN
solutions to becoming a multi-technology wireless broadband
solution powerhouse," Eran Gorev, Alvarion's president and chief
executive, said in a statement.
To that end, Alvarion said it signed a deal to acquire
privately held Wavion, an Israeli carrier-grade Wi-Fi technology
application company, for $30 million in cash.
"The Wavion acquisition will support our increased focus on
vertical markets as Wi-Fi is becoming a vital component of a
complete solution for a wide range of customers," Gorev said.
"It will be an important part of our suite of solutions
for operators, addressing their most pressing challenges brought
on by the exponential growth in data usage."
Alvarion's Tel Aviv-listed shares were up 6.8 percent at
4.24 shekels in afternoon trade, to outpace gains of 0.5 percent
on the broader bourse.
($1 = 3.65 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)