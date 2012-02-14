* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 vs $0.18 loss

TEL AVIV, Feb 14 Wireless broadband technology firm Alvarion reported a smaller net loss in the fourth quarter as expenses fell and said a recent acquisition would begin boosting earnings by the end of the first quarter.

The Israel-based company, which has struggled to gain a foothold in the long-range wireless Internet sector with its WiMAX products, reported on Tuesday a quarterly loss per share excluding one-time items of 4 cents, compared with a loss of 18 cents a share a year earlier.

Alvarion had said in December it expected a fourth-quarter loss per share of 3-4 cents.

Revenue fell 19 percent to $41.2 million, though quarterly shipments rose 3 percent from the third quarter.

Its shares were up 1 percent to 4.55 shekels in morning trade in Tel Aviv.

Alvarion said the integration of Wi-Fi technology firm Wavion, which it bought in November, was going smoothly and it could become accretive to adjusted earnings by the end of the first quarter of 2012, ahead of its original timeline.

"We are moving forward with our plan to introduce several new products during 2012," President and CEO Eran Gorev said.

The company forecast revenue in the first quarter will be between $38 million and $43 million. Depending on shipment volume and mix, it sees an adjusted loss per share of between 1 cent and 6 cents. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Erica Billingham)