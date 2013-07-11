JERUSALEM, July 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange halted trading in shares of wireless broadband technology firm Alvarion Ltd pending an announcement by the company.

"The company said it intends to publish a statement based on reports regarding a request to appoint a receiver for the company's assets," the Tel Aviv bourse said on Thursday.

Israeli newspapers reported that Silicon Valley Bank had petitioned a Tel Aviv court to appoint a receiver for Alvarion over a $3 million debt that the bank says the company cannot repay.

The company had struggled to gain a foothold in the long-range wireless Internet sector with its WiMax products and earlier this year sold its broadband wireless access business to Telrad Networks for $6 million. {ID:nL6N0BO0YU]

Alvarion posted a 45 percent drop in first-quarter revenue to $8.5 million and posted a loss excluding one-off items of 51 cents a share.