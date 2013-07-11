JERUSALEM, July 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
halted trading in shares of wireless broadband technology firm
Alvarion Ltd pending an announcement by the company.
"The company said it intends to publish a statement based on
reports regarding a request to appoint a receiver for the
company's assets," the Tel Aviv bourse said on Thursday.
Israeli newspapers reported that Silicon Valley Bank had
petitioned a Tel Aviv court to appoint a receiver for Alvarion
over a $3 million debt that the bank says the company
cannot repay.
The company had struggled to gain a foothold in the
long-range wireless Internet sector with its WiMax products and
earlier this year sold its broadband wireless access business to
Telrad Networks for $6 million. {ID:nL6N0BO0YU]
Alvarion posted a 45 percent drop in first-quarter revenue
to $8.5 million and posted a loss excluding one-off items of 51
cents a share.