BRIEF-Kelly Services Says CEO Carl Camden to step down in May
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor
LONDON, April 29 Alvean, a Cargill Inc and Copersucar joint venture, has appointed Jacques Gillaux head of sugar trading, two sources familiar with the matter said.
An Alvean spokesperson could not be reached immediately for comment.
Cargill and Copersucar established the joint venture in 2014, forming the world's largest sugar trader.
Gillaux was previously head of sugar at commodities trade house Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan