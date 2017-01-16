LONDON Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.

Sarjanovic has been CEO since the Geneva-based company was set up in 2014 through a joint venture, bringing together the sugar trading operations of Cargill and Copersucar.

"The change is part of a planned transition as the company focuses its strategy on the next phase of growth and development," Alvean said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Susan Fenton)