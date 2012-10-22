DUBAI Oct 22 Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who has a stake in Citigroup, said on Monday the U.S. bank has great potential under new management following the departure of Vikram Pandit as chief executive.

Alwaleed, speaking at a conference, said Pandit had done "a pretty good job" at Citigroup over the past several years and investors would need 2-3 years to see the results of the new management.

Alwaleed also said he would stick with his investment in Apple.