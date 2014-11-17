Nov 17 Alza Real Estate SA :

* Said on Saturday 9-month operating income up 62.12 percent to 49.5 million euros

* 9-month net loss 3.1 million euros versus 5.1 million euros last year

* 9-month operating result 164,000 euros versus negative operating result 962,000 euros last year

* 9-month income from real estate development up 20.26 percent to 16.4 million euros

* 9-month income from land reserves up 2.75 percent to 6.2 million euros

9-month income from renting and others 26.9 million euros versus 10.9 million euros last year

* Total debt 258.6 million euros at Sept. 30 versus 242.9 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1qbeAoV

