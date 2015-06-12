June 12 The Alzheimer's Association may not
offer an early look at highly sought clinical trial data on an
experimental drug from Eli Lilly and Co after news of
the impending release led to a jump in the company's shares.
The influential patient group had been expected to post
abstracts containing detailed trial findings on its website in
the coming days, ahead of a conference planned for July in
Washington, D.C.
Data in the abstracts would have been subject to an embargo,
barring their public release until the conference. But
participants who were registered to attend the meeting would
have had access to their contents, raising questions about
whether that would give them information that could influence
stock market trading.
Shares of Lilly have jumped 7 percent this week, largely on
Wall Street expectations that favorable long-term effectiveness
data could emerge from the study of solanezumab, an injectable
drug with potential to become the first approved treatment to
delay progression of Alzheimer's.
A spokesman for the Alzheimer's Association told Reuters on
Thursday that the abstracts, summaries of clinical trial data to
be presented at the meeting, could be posted within a few days
on a special website for those registered for the event. He said
the data would be strictly "embargoed" from publication or
distribution until the meeting next month.
Asked if industry analysts, investors or others who might be
tempted to trade on the information would be held to the same
secrecy ground rules, he said "everyone" would be.
But on Friday, the Alzheimer's Association seemed to be
reconsidering its plans, saying, "AAIC abstracts have not been
published and there is no plan to publish them at this time. If
and when they are published, we will alert people who are
registered for AAIC to their availability."
Nicole Hebert, a spokeswoman for Lilly, said the company
received numerous queries on Thursday from people about whether
embargoed data from the trial were available. She said the
company did not have discussions with the Alzheimer's
Association about its embargo policy, and had no position on it.
Some Wall Street analysts had alerted their clients in
research notes that the Alzheimer's Association would publish
the abstracts as soon as today.
Eric Siemers, head of Lilly's Alzheimer's programs, on
Thursday told Reuters the main abstract for solanezumab would
contain virtually all important data from the study. He said
that would be a departure from usual practice, in which
abstracts provide only limited information.
Registration for the July 18-23 meeting is open to anyone,
regardless of profession, who has paid the registration fee of
up to $1,040.
