* Drug picked from pool of 25 rivals
* Study is first prevention trial for Alzheimer's disease
* Trial puts major theory of disease to the test
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, May 15 Roche Holding AG's
Genentech unit has won the right to try its experimental
Alzheimer's drug crenezumab on people with no signs of dementia
- the first such trial to gauge whether early intervention can
help prevent or slow the disease.
The drug will be tested among members of an extended family
of about 5,000 people from the Antioquia region of Colombia.
They carry a gene that causes them to develop Alzheimer's early,
with some experiencing symptoms of memory loss in their mid-30s,
scientists say.
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is backing
the trial with a $16 million grant as part of the government's
National Alzheimer's Plan announced on Tuesday, which includes a
target to find an effective treatment or prevention by 2025.
Another $15 million in trial funding comes from Banner
Health, a non-profit organization based in Phoenix, Arizona,
that runs a chain of hospitals and which is leading the study.
The rest of an estimated $100 million in total costs will be
paid by Genentech, the U.S.-based biotechnology unit of
Switzerland's Roche.
Trial researchers said they picked the Genentech drug from
among 25 rivals, largely because it does not cause vasogenic
edema, a brain swelling side effect seen in similar drugs. They
include bapineuzumab, being tested by Pfizer Inc and
Johnson & Johnson ; and Eli Lilly and Co's
solanezumab.
Both closely watched drugs are in late-stage clinical
trials, with results expected later this year.
The trial in Colombia could offer the most definitive test
yet of the amyloid theory of Alzheimer's, which holds that the
disease is caused by a steady buildup of a protein known as beta
amyloid.
Scientists and drugmakers have been targeting deposits of
beta amyloid in Alzheimer's patients for decades, and some have
succeeded in removing the sticky plaques that are a hallmark of
the disease. But so far, none of the drugs has succeeded in
improving patients' thinking and memory capabilities.
Researchers say the reason is likely to be that most of the
anti-amyloid drugs in past trials and ongoing studies were
tested on people whose brains were already wrecked by
Alzheimer's, the most common form of dementia that affects 35.6
million people worldwide.
This trial should be different because it will be tested on
people before the disease has done much damage to brain cells.
"This will be the first test of an anti-amyloid treatment in
a preclinical stage, where it has the best chance to have the
most profound benefit," said Dr. Eric Reiman, executive director
of Banner Alzheimer's Institute and chief executive of Banner
Research in Phoenix, which is leading the trial.
BEFORE SYMPTOMS APPEAR
Richard Scheller, executive vice president for Genentech
Research and Early Development, said the problem with other
Alzheimer's disease trials, including one run by Genentech, was
that beta amyloid takes many years to build up in the brain.
"Once symptoms are apparent, it may be very difficult or too
late to reverse the course of the disease. By treating early,
we're hoping to prevent the beta amyloid build-up in the first
place."
Reiman said Genentech's drug was developed to minimize the
chance of causing vasogenic edema and microhemorrhages -- tiny
leaks of blood in the brain.
"The studies in animals were very encouraging and the
studies so far have also been encouraging in patients," he said.
Having fewer side effects means the drug can be used at
higher doses, increasing the chances of getting more of the
antibody into the brain, said Dr. Pierre Tariot of the Banner
Alzheimer's Institute.
Genentech's drug targets solid bits of beta amyloid that
make up plaques in the brain, and free-floating, soluble forms
of the protein, which some researchers think may be the real
toxic culprit behind the disease.
Scheller said the Colombian family offers a unique
opportunity to test drugs because they are virtually certain to
develop Alzheimer's disease.
"We know with almost certainty that by the time people with
the mutation are 50 years old, everyone will have severe
symptoms of the disease. Treating them before they show any
symptoms, we will be able to see if we can slow down or prevent
the disease from occurring," Scheller said.
The team is working on the study with Dr. Francisco Lopera
of the University of Antioquia in Colombia, who first identified
the family's illness nearly three decades ago and helped to
discover its cause - a mutation on a gene called presenillin.
Lopera's studies of this family have produced many interim
biomarkers that will be used by the team to help determine if
the disease is progressing.
NATIONAL ALZHEIMER'S GOAL
If all goes well, Genentech hopes to enroll the first
patients in early 2013, and have the first interim analysis in
early 2017.
Study participants will be 30 or older and within 15 years
of the age when their parents' symptoms began. Typically,
cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's begins in these
Colombian families at around age 45.
Scheller said the study is the best test yet of the amyloid
hypothesis because it will clearly show whether removing amyloid
from the brain interferes with the progression of Alzheimer's.
That answer may come earlier if researchers get a positive
result from the studies of the Pfizer and J&J trial of
bapineuzumab, or the Lilly trial of solanezumab.
But if the trials fail, it will not be clear if it was
because the amyloid hypothesis failed, or because the drug was
tested too late in the disease process, Scheller said.
Reiman said the three-way partnership with the U.S.
government is aimed at advancing research, and some of the
findings of the study, including samples of blood and tissue,
will be made available widely to the research community.
The clock is ticking for the United States to find a cure.
Experts predict that without an effective treatment, the
number of Americans with Alzheimer's will double by 2050 to more
than 10 million, and related healthcare costs could soar to over
$1 trillion a year.
The Obama administration plans to invest $50 million in new
Alzheimer's research funding in fiscal 2012 and another $80
million in fiscal 2013.
Meanwhile, Reiman said his team is trying to manage
expectations within the Colombian family, making clear the drug
is experimental, and the risks and benefits are uncertain.
"It is awfully moving to see families who for generations
have been living with what they view is a curse to think about
ways that would empower them to engage in this fight against
Alzheimer's disease, both for their families, and, as they say,
for the world," Reiman said.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg, David Brunnstrom and Jeffrey
Benkoe)