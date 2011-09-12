* Larger, longer studies needed to prove treatment works
* Experts say findings are exciting
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Sept 12 A daily spritz of insulin in
the nose helped improve memory skills in people with
Alzheimer's-linked memory problems, U.S. researchers said on
Monday.
Patients in a small study -- who include people with mild
to moderate Alzheimer's and a pre-Alzheimer's condition known
as amnestic mild cognitive impairment, or aMCI -- showed
improvement in overall cognitive function. Those who got the
lower dose also showed improvements in recalling details of a
story after a brief delay.
"Our results suggest that the administration of intranasal
insulin may have a therapeutic benefit for adults with aMCI or
Alzheimer's disease," Suzanne Craft of the Veterans Affairs
Puget Sound Health Care System and the University of Washington
School of Medicine, Seattle, and colleagues wrote in the
Archives of Neurology.
The study involved 104 patients with mild cognitive decline
or mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.
Alzheimer's experts warn that findings need to be confirmed
in larger, longer trials, but they said it was a welcome
advance at a time when few treatments have shown any sign of
improving memory troubles in these patients.
"Anything that shows benefits even in stabilizing cognitive
decline is worth noticing right now. Obviously, like any other
study, it has to be replicated and independently confirmed. If
that happens, then there will be a lot of interest in moving in
this direction," Dr. Sam Gandy of the Mount Sinai Alzheimer's
Disease Research Center in New York said in a telephone
interview.
Study participants were randomly assigned to one of three
groups: 36 participants got a moderate dose of insulin sprayed
daily into their nose, 36 patients got a higher dose daily and
30 participants got a placebo daily for four months.
All treatments were given through a nasal drug delivery
device made by Kurve Technology of Bothell, Washington.
The team looked to see if the treatment had any effect on
how well study volunteers could remember a story right after
they heard it and a after a short lapse in time.
After four months, the group that got the moderate insulin
dose -- 20 International Units or IU -- showed improvements in
delayed story recall compared with the placebo group. There as
no improvement in the group that got the high dose of insulin
-- 40 IU -- compared with the placebo group.
Both groups that got insulin also showed improvements in
general thinking skills on a common assessment test known as
ADAS-cog.
"Taken together, these results provide an impetus for
future clinical trials," Craft and colleagues wrote.
Dr. James Galvin of New York University Langone Medical
Center said although the study was small, it provides "some of
the most convincing evidence to date that insulin treatment may
alleviate symptoms of Alzheimer's disease."
He said studies in large groups of people have suggested a
link between type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's disease. And
several animal studies suggest insulin given through the nose
-- which delivers it only to the brain -- can improve the
performance of diabetic mice genetically altered to develop
Alzheimer's disease.
"It's interesting and promising. What it tells us for sure
is this needs to be explored further in larger and longer
trials," said Dr. Laurie Ryan, program director for Alzheimer's
disease clinical trials at the National Institute on Aging, one
of the National Institutes of Health, which funded the study.
But she remained cautious. "In patients, anything can look
good at this stage," she said in a telephone interview.
More than 5.4 million Americans and 35 million people
worldwide have Alzheimer's, the most common form of dementia.
Current drugs temporarily treat symptoms, but there are no
drugs that stop progression of Alzheimer's, which is fatal.
(Editing by Philip Barbara)