* Reg-Esperite secures external financing of up to 9 million euros to support its commercial activity and development of innovative technologies
Jan 30 A Medicare advisory panel on Wednesday expressed skepticism that brain scans using radioactive imaging agents can affect health outcomes of people with early symptoms of memory and cognitive problems.
The medical panel's lack of confidence could deter reimbursement for Eli Lilly's recently approved Amyvid, an imaging agent used to detect levels in the brain of plaque made from beta amyloid protein. The plaque is considered by many researchers to be a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. (Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
March 8 DR Chip Biotechnology Inc: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Thz9Ce Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Celyad obtains FDA approval to initiate the NKR-2 CAR T cells THINK trial in the USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)