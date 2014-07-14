July 14 A large German study is the latest
clinical trial to suggest that a cheap generic treatment for
diabetes can stave off symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, although
conclusive proof from a more formal trial could be about five
years away.
Earlier studies have suggested that people and animals given
the widely used pill for type-2 diabetes, called pioglitazone,
were less likely to develop Alzheimer's or other forms of
dementia. The medicine is sold under the brand name Actos by
Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.
Researchers in the new trial used routine data from German
healthcare plans for the years 2004 until 2010. They tracked a
database of about 146,000 patients age 60 and older who
initially did not have evidence of dementia.
The analysis showed that 13,841 subjects eventually
developed dementia, and that for those taking pioglitazone the
risk of dementia was significantly reduced with each additional
three months the drug was prescribed.
"The long-term use of pioglitazone reduces the risk of
dementia incidence," based on examination of health claims data,
concluded Anne Fink, a researcher for the German Center for
Neurodegenerative Diseases who helped lead the trial. Her data
was presented Monday at the annual meeting of the Alzheimer's
Association International Conference in Copenhagen.
Fink speculated that pioglitazone helped prevent Alzheimer's
by reducing inflammation in the brain and nervous system,
although other effects of the drug might also be at play.
Separate earlier studies of patients with type 2 diabetes
have found that those with poor blood sugar control are much
more likely to develop dementia. Moreover, those taking
medicines like Actos - called thiazolidinediones (TZDs) - have
been shown to be at almost 20 percent less risk of Alzheimer's
than those who took insulin.
Takeda last year began a five-year study, in collaboration
with privately held Zinfandel Pharmaceuticals Inc, to assess
whether low doses of pioglitazone can delay the onset of mild
cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease. Using a special
diagnostic test, the trial will enroll cognitively normal people
who have genetic variations known to increase the risk of early
onset of Alzheimer's symptoms.
Stephen Brannan, in charge of central nervous system drug
development at Takeda, speculated that pioglitazone may help
arrest Alzheimer's by improving the function of mitochondria:
energy-producing compartments in every cell of the body except
red blood cells.
"The brain requires a lot of energy," he said in an
interview, adding that more efficient mitochondria could improve
brain function and thereby help stave off Alzheimer's.
Some 18 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer's, according
to Takeda, with the rate of occurrence doubling every five years
for those between 65 and 85 years of age.
