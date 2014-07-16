* Currently no approved medicines to slow Alzheimer's
* Crenezumab fails to meet main goals in mid-stage study
* Signs of benefit at higher dose in milder patients
ZURICH, July 16 Roche said its
experimental Alzheimer's drug failed to meet its main goals in a
mid-stage study, a result likely to bolster the belief that
drugs need to be given in earlier stages of the disease to slow
patients' decline.
The Swiss drugmaker's treatment known as crenezumab was
tested in patients with mild-to-moderate forms of Alzheimer's, a
fatal, brain-wasting disease that gradually robs patients of
their ability to think and care for themselves.
Results of a Phase II study involving 431 patients found
crenezumab failed to significantly slow cognitive and functional
decline compared to placebo, missing two main goals, Roche said
in a statement on Wednesday.
But an exploratory analysis of patients with a milder form
of the disease who received a higher dose of crenezumab via an
intravenous infusion showed a statistically significant
reduction in cognitive decline, Roche said.
Carole Ho, director of Early Clinical Development at Roche's
biotech unit Genentech told Reuters in an interview said she was
encouraged by the data, even though it missed its main goals,
since it demonstrated that treating the disease earlier could
increase the benefit.
Ho said Roche would decide on any future plans for
additional clinical studies following an analysis of the data in
conjunction with health authorities.
Analysts had expected crenezumab to fail its main goals,
after a similar treatment from Pfizer Inc and Johnson &
Johnson called bapineuzumab and solanezumab, a drug from
Eli Lilly and Co failed in late-stage trials.
Lilly has since started a new clinical trial focusing only
on patients with mild signs of the disease.
Some trials are already underway testing people who have not
yet shown any symptoms of Alzheimer's to try and gauge whether
early intervention can prevent or slow the disease.
EARLIER TREATMENT
Crenezumab, which was licensed from Swiss biotech company AC
Immune in 2006, works by blocking the toxic protein beta-amyloid
that forms plaques in the brain believed to signal the onset of
the disease.
Roche said a smaller Phase II biomarker study also showed an
effect of slowing cognitive decline in milder patients. Details
of this study will be presented at the Clinical Trials in
Alzheimer's Disease meeting in November.
Jeffrey Cummings, director of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo
Center for Brain Health who presented the crenezumab data at the
Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Copenhagen,
said he was encouraged by the consistent benefit seen in the
most mild patients.
"It has been very difficult to have any convincing evidence
of a treatment effect in Alzheimer's Disease," Cummings said.
"When you see this kind of consistency across two trials then
you would definitely want to advance a drug in a trial that
focuses specifically on very mildly affected patients."
The drug was well tolerated with only one case of vasogenic
edema, a brain swelling side effect seen in similar drugs,
allowing crenezumab to be administered at higher doses, Roche
said, though patients taking the medicine did have a higher
incidence of pneumonia than those on placebo.
At lower doses when crenezumab was administered through an
injection beneath the skin no significant benefit was seen even
in milder patients, the results revealed.
Alzheimer's - the most common form of dementia - already
afflicts 44 million people worldwide and this figure is set to
triple by 2050, according to campaign group Alzheimer's Disease
International.
Unlike heart disease and cancer, which have seen major
strides in drug development, no new therapies have been approved
to treat Alzheimer's in a decade, according to a recent study
from researchers at the Cleveland Clinic. Current drugs only
treat symptoms despite years of research.
A startling 99.6 percent of clinical trials in Alzheimer's
failed between 2002 and 2012, the Cleveland Clinic study found.
Crenezumab has been picked for a U.S. government-backed
trial in a group of Colombians with a genetic mutation that
causes them to develop Alzheimer's early. Results of that trial
are due in 2020.
A second Alzheimer's drug from Roche, known as gantenerumab,
is also being investigated in a late-stage trial with patients
who are yet to develop any signs of the disease.
