* Currently no approved medicines to slow Alzheimer's
* Crenezumab fails to meet main goals in mid-stage study
* Signs of benefit at higher dose in milder patients
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, July 16 Roche's experimental
drug crenezumab failed to delay a decline in thinking and memory
skills in people with Alzheimer's disease, a result likely to
bolster a growing belief that drugs need to be given in earlier
stages of the disease to show a benefit.
The Swiss drugmaker's treatment was tested in patients with
mild-to-moderate forms of Alzheimer's, a fatal, brain-wasting
condition that gradually robs patients of their ability to think
and care for themselves.
Results of a Phase II study involving 431 patients found
crenezumab failed to significantly slow cognitive and functional
decline compared to placebo, missing the study's two main goals,
Roche said in a statement on Wednesday.
But an exploratory analysis of patients with a milder form
of the disease who received a higher dose of crenezumab via an
intravenous infusion showed a statistically significant
reduction in cognitive decline, Roche said.
Carole Ho, director of Early Clinical Development at Roche's
biotech unit Genentech, told Reuters she was encouraged by the
data, even though it missed its main goals, since it
demonstrated that treating the disease earlier could increase
the benefit.
Ho said Roche would decide on any future plans for
additional clinical studies following an analysis of the data in
conjunction with health authorities.
Analysts had anticipated limited success for crenezumab,
after a similar treatment from Pfizer Inc and Johnson &
Johnson called bapineuzumab, and solanezumab, a drug
from Eli Lilly and Co, failed in late-stage trials.
All three drugs work by blocking the toxic protein
beta-amyloid that forms plaques in the brain believed to signal
the onset of the disease.
Another protein called tau that forms twisted fibres and
tangles inside the brain is also considered to be a possible
culprit.
Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said the positive
impact in patients with mild Alzheimer's lent credence to the
beta-amyloid hypothesis but added this would need to be vetted
further in large Phase III trials.
But some researchers were sceptical about pursuing the
amyloid theory.
"This failure combined with a dozen or so prior failures are
definitely a blow to the amyloid hypothesis as we originally
proposed it," said P. Murali Doraiswamy, a professor at the Duke
Institute for Brain Sciences. "The hypothesis needs to be
changed and we need to pursue non-amyloid targets, or else we
will suffer more failures."
Based on the results of the trial, the odds of crenezumab
gaining approval for treating mild to moderate Alzheimer's are
very low, he added.
Shares in Roche closed down 0.6 percent at 266.40 Swiss
francs, underperforming a slightly firmer European healthcare
sector index
EARLIER TREATMENT
The findings add to a string of data suggesting the best
hope is testing drugs much earlier in the process before
patients' brains are wrecked by Alzheimer's.
Lilly has since started a new clinical trial focusing only
on patients with mild signs of the disease.
Other trials are already underway testing people who have
not yet shown any symptoms of Alzheimer's to try and gauge
whether early intervention can prevent or slow the disease.
Crenezumab, which was licensed from Swiss biotech company AC
Immune in 2006, is also being tested in a U.S. government-backed
trial in a group of Colombians with a genetic mutation that
causes them to develop Alzheimer's early. Results of that trial
are due in 2020.
A second Alzheimer's drug from Roche, known as gantenerumab,
is also being investigated in a late-stage trial with patients
who are yet to develop any signs of the disease.
Roche said a smaller Phase II biomarker study also showed an
effect of slowing cognitive decline in patients with a milder
form of the disease. Details of this study will be presented at
the Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease meeting in November.
Jeffrey Cummings, director of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo
Center for Brain Health, who presented the crenezumab data at
the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in
Copenhagen, said he was encouraged by the consistent benefit
seen in the most mild patients.
"It has been very difficult to have any convincing evidence
of a treatment effect in Alzheimer's Disease," Cummings said.
"When you see this kind of consistency across two trials then
you would definitely want to advance a drug in a trial that
focuses specifically on very mildly affected patients."
The drug was well tolerated with only one case of vasogenic
edema, a brain swelling side effect seen in similar drugs,
allowing crenezumab to be administered at higher doses, Roche
said, though patients taking the medicine did have a higher
incidence of pneumonia than those on placebo.
At lower doses when crenezumab was administered through an
injection beneath the skin no significant benefit was seen even
in milder patients, the results revealed.
Alzheimer's - the most common form of dementia - already
afflicts 44 million people worldwide and this figure is set to
triple by 2050, according to campaign group Alzheimer's Disease
International.
Unlike heart disease and cancer, which have seen major
strides in drug development, no new therapies have been approved
to treat Alzheimer's in a decade, according to a recent study by
researchers at the Cleveland Clinic. Current drugs only treat
symptoms despite years of research.
A startling 99.6 percent of clinical trials in Alzheimer's
failed between 2002 and 2012, the Cleveland Clinic study found.
