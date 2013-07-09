By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, July 9 Alzheimer's experts plan to
protest proposed Medicare guidelines that would deny coverage of
an Eli Lilly diagnostic test for the disease unless
patients are taking part one of several clinical trials in which
the $3,000 test is being used.
Eli Lilly and Co and the Alzheimer's Association have
objected to the draft guidelines, issued last week by the U.S.
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the agency that runs
Medicare. Both plan to pressure CMS to change the guidelines,
saying they deny some patients the chance to get an accurate
diagnosis. The final rule goes into effect in October.
CMS said it made the decision because there was not enough
evidence that the test - a radioactive drug used with PET
imaging - improves patient care. At the same time, it conceded
there was evidence the tests could rule out Alzheimer's in
difficult-to-diagnose cases and help identify good candidates
for clinical trials into more effective treatments or prevention
strategies.
Patient advocates and the company say the decision might
slow the development of future diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's
and deny patients with symptoms the chance to find out whether
they have Alzheimer's or some other disease that causes symptoms
of dementia.
Several experts say there is still much to learn about what
a positive scan might mean, and believe CMS' decision to at
least cover scans used in clinical trials may help in the search
for treatments for the fatal, brain-wasting disease that affects
5 million Americans and 38 million people worldwide.
HINDERING TIMELY DIAGNOSIS
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already approved
Lilly's compound, known as Amyvid. But Medicare reimbursement is
seen as critical for the company because most people begin
showing signs of dementia at around age 65, the age when
Medicare coverage kicks in.
"Restricting coverage could hinder a timely and accurate
diagnosis," said Dr. Daniel Skovronsky, president and chief
executive of Avid Radiopharmaceuticals Inc, a Lilly subsidiary.
"It may stifle future innovation."
In addition to Lilly, the draft guidance could affect
imaging agents being developed by General Electric Co's
GE Healthcare, and Piramal Imaging, a unit of India's Piramal
Enterprises, which acquired Bayer AG's
agent last year. Both have compounds under review at the FDA and
the European Medicines Agency.
All three are radioactive tracers designed to light up
deposits of an Alzheimer's-related protein called beta amyloid
when used in conjunction with brain scans known as positron
emission tomography, or PET.
Scientists believe these Alzheimer's-linked plaques start
developing at least a decade before symptoms occur, and spotting
changes in the brain early offers the best chance to intervene
with new drugs that might prevent or delay the disease.
Instead of agreeing to routinely pay for the $3,000 test,
CMS proposed "Coverage with Evidence Development," a designation
that suggests there are still gaps in the evidence over the
benefits of the test. That allows CMS to gather more data by
paying for scans in patients taking part in trials. CMS could
use the data to render a decision on wider coverage.
"Essentially, they acknowledge that there is the possibility
that coverage is important, but they don't understand it quite
yet," said Maria Carrillo, vice president of medical and
scientific Relations at the Alzheimer's Association.
Before the decision, the Alzheimer's Association and the
Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging sent CMS a
report detailing the limited circumstances under which the test
would be appropriate for certain patients. That might include
helping to tell which patients have Alzheimer's and which have
another form of dementia involving the shrinking of the frontal
and temporal lobes of the brain.
Robert Egge, vice president of public policy at the
Alzheimer's Association, said the group will urge doctors and
patients to provide feedback on the document during the 30-day
public comment period. And he said the group will consider other
options, including lobbying lawmakers.
Egge said the CMS guidelines contradict the spirit of the
National Alzheimer's Plan, a sweeping effort to find an
effective way to prevent or treat Alzheimer's by 2025 and
improve the care of those already afflicted.
Wei-Li Shao, director of Lilly's Alzheimer's business, said
the company will meet with the agency to lay out its case.
"One in five patients who are told they have Alzheimer's
don't have it," he said. "Diagnosing Alzheimer's can be really
difficult. Knowing someone's amyloid status, or knowing they've
got amyloid in the brain, is valuable information."
In April 2012, Lilly became the first company to win U.S.
marketing approval for Amyvid, but without Medicare approval,
use of the drug has been limited to individuals with the means
to pay for the scans themselves and to coverage by private
insurance companies on a case by case basis.
The drug had first-quarter sales of $500,000 and demand is
growing, Shao said. It is available at 450 imaging centers
across the country and more than 1,000 doctors are trained to
read it.
WHAT DOES A POSITIVE SCAN MEAN?
But some doctors are concerned Medicare approval might prod
healthy people who are worried about their memory to pressure
their doctors for the test.
"I think CMS found a way to do something truly constructive
while holding back what will undoubtedly be a tsunami of worried
well" who may discover they have amyloid in their brains, said
Dr. Sam Gandy, an Alzheimer's expert at Mount Sinai School of
Medicine in New York.
"They would have no idea if or when their brains would begin
to curdle in response to the amyloid, setting them on the road
to dementia," Gandy said.
Lilly, in its statement, says its test was not designed to
predict whether Alzheimer's would develop, only to rule out
Alzheimer's in patients. A negative scan for the presence of
beta amyloid would indicate other potential causes of dementia.
That still leaves the problem of what to tell patients who
have a positive scan, said Dr. Ronald Petersen, an Alzheimer's
expert at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.
In someone with a precursor condition to Alzheimer's known
as mild cognitive impairment, or MCI, a positive scan may mean
a higher risk of advancing to Alzheimer's more quickly than a
negative scan would indicate, he said. "The data are
accumulating, but I don't know if they are there yet."
At Mayo, Petersen is conducting a study of thousands of
cognitively normal people to try to answer that question.
As companies work on new drugs, having tests that identify
the disease will be essential, said Dr. Steven DeKosky of the
University of Virginia.
"One of the reasons for trying to do these studies now is to
know what we will actually do once we have drugs that will make
a difference," he said.