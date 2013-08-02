(Adds market share, new clients, IT Solution business, debt)

MADRID Aug 2 Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported strong first half results across the board on Friday, thanks to its expanding market share and growing business in markets outside Europe.

Amadeus, which provides technology to travel companies, increased market share in airline travel agency bookings to 40 percent from 38.3 percent a year earlier in the six months to June even though growth in the industry remains muted.

The Madrid-listed company, set up by European airlines in 1987 to create a computer reservations system shared by the parent carriers and travel agents, was also lifted by the increasing weight of its IT Solutions division. That attracted new clients in the second quarter, including Sri Lankan Airlines and Italian carrier Air Dolomiti.

Revenue in the IT Solutions increased 8 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2013 to 380 million euros ($503 million).

Amadeus said Asia-Pacific remained a hotspot for growth, while in the United States online agency CheapAir.com implemented the company's "Extreme Search" technology. Amadeus also opened an office in Dallas to service clients like Southwest Airlines.

The company reported a 6.3 percent year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 646 million euros, beating analysts' forecasts.

Amadeus said revenues rose 5.7 percent from a year earlier to 1.6 billion euros, also ahead of forecasts.

The company cut net financial debt to 1.3 billion euros by end-June, compared to 1.5 billion euros a year earlier. Credit ratings agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's have recently upgraded Amadeus' credit rating. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Paul Day and Jane Merriman)