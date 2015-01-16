Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* Citi investment bank says shares in Amadeus placed at 33.15 euros ($39) per share

* Shares sold on behalf of Air France and represent 2.2 percent of Amadeus share capital

* Citi says share placement raised 327 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8595 euros) (Reporting By Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)