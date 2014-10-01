MADRID Oct 1 Barclays and Goldman Sachs have sold a 3 percent stake in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus at 28.80 euros per share, the banks managing the sale said on Wednesday, a 2.8 percent fall from its close on Tuesday.

The stake belonged to Malta Pension Investments, a vehicle owned by a pensions fund of German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG, which reduced its stake to 0.99 percent, the statement said. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer)