Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID Oct 1 Barclays and Goldman Sachs have sold a 3 percent stake in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus at 28.80 euros per share, the banks managing the sale said on Wednesday, a 2.8 percent fall from its close on Tuesday.
The stake belonged to Malta Pension Investments, a vehicle owned by a pensions fund of German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG, which reduced its stake to 0.99 percent, the statement said. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)