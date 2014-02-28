MADRID Feb 28 Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported on Friday a 7.2 percent year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

Amadeus, which provides technology solutions to travel companies, reported a 6.6 percent rise in revenues to 3.1 billion euros and adjusted net profit on the period of 619.5 million euros, up 7.8 percent.($1 = 0.7309 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Andres Gonzalez)