LONDON Feb 29 Air France-KLM launched a sale of up to 33.6 million shares in Spanish travel bookings group Amadeus on Wednesday, according to an offer document seen by Reuters.

The sale, worth around 480 million euros ($642.1 million) at Wednesday's closing share price of 14.30 euros, is expected to be priced on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs and Santander are acting as joint bookrunners on the offering.

($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)