MADRID Nov 14 HSBC placed a 5.28 percent stake of Spanish travel technology company Amadeus IT Holdings with institutional investors, at 19 euros per share, the Spanish company said on Wednesday.

German airline Lufthansa sold around 16 million Amadeus shares, or 3.61 percent of the company, while French bank Societe General sold 1.66 percent of the Spanish firm, Amadeus said in a statement to the securities regulator.

Amadeus shares were down 1.9 percent at 19 euros per share. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)