PARIS, Sept 9 Air France-KLM said on Tuesday it would reap proceeds of 339 million euros ($438 million) in cash from the sale of a more-than 3-percent stake in travel technology company Amadeus.

The Franco-Dutch airline said it had settled a derivatives transaction on 12 million Amadeus shares, or a 2.68 percent stake, by selling part of that holding. The airline did not say how much of the holding it sold.

It is also selling a 1 percent stake in Amadeus via an accelerated private placement for which Societe Generale is acting as the sole bookrunner.

These operations will leave Air France-KLM with an Amadeus holding of around 4.4 percent, the airline said in a statement.($1 = 0.7742 euro)