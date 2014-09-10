PARIS, Sept 10 Air France sold the 4,475,819 Amadeus IT shares it had offered in a private placement at 28 euros each, a trader said on Wednesday.

The placement of about 1 percent of Amadeus stock was part of a larger divestment of part of the airline's holding in the travel technology company.

The overall sell-off leaves Air France with a 4.4 percent stake, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love)