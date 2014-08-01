MADRID Aug 1 Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported on Friday a 8.8 percent year-on-year rise in core profit from a year earlier to 702.6 million euros ($940.4 million)

That compared to a forecast by analysts polled by Reuters for a core profit of 700 million euros.

Amadeus, which provides technology solutions to travel companies, reported a 8.5 percent rise in revenues to 1.73 billion euros and adjusted net profit on the period of 380.6 million euros, up from 349.6 million euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7472 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day)