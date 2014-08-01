MADRID Aug 1 Spanish technology company Amadeus sees its Altea travel services platform handling some 1 billion passengers by 2017 after incorporating new airlines including Japan Airlines, an executive said on a conference call on Friday.

Amadeus expects the platform, which represented around 25 percent of its total revenues in 2013, to be handling 800 million clients in 2015. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)